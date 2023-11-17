India committing serious rights violations in IIOJK: APHC leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader, Nayeem Ahmad Khan has said that India has been committing serious human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Nayeem Ahmad Khan in a message from New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail on the day of International Day for Tolerance, today, appealed to the international community to impress upon India to take concrete steps for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute, once and for all.

He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Indian government has waged a war against the defenceless population in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their genuine demand for the right to self-determination.