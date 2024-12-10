India committing severe human rights violations in Kashmir: Mashal Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik and Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization Mashal Malik on the occasion of International Human Rights Day on Tuesday condemned India for committing severe human rights violations in Kashmir.

In an interview with ptv, she described Indian-occupied Kashmir as the world's largest human prison, where Kashmiri leaders were detained solely for demanding the right to self-determination.

Most of the Hurriyat leaders were detained in various notorious prisons in the different parts of India, she added.

In addition to that, Ahmed Qasim, son of Hurriyat leader Asiya Andrabi, highlighted that his mother has been imprisoned since 2018. He noted that this situation is a harsh reality for many Kashmiris seeking freedom.

He further said that over one million Indian troops stationed in the region continue to perpetrate violence and atrocities against unarmed civilians. He urged global attention and intervention on the blatant human rights violation in IIOK.