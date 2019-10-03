India committing unprecedent brutalities in held Kashmir: Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Thursday said that Indian government set an example of cruelty and barbarity in Occupied Kashmir which had no match.

Speaking at 36th annual national conference in connection with great saint Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Suhrawardy Multani Urs celebrations at Jinnah Auditorium here, the Governor stated that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committing unprecedented atrocities in held Kashmir.

He informed that among four layers of the Hindus in India, the low caste people were being oppressed, adding that a country where minorities were suppressed, it may disintegrate.

He lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's untiring efforts for getting diplomatic success on Kashmir cause.

The prime minister voiced for Kashmir issue at the world forum, Sarwar said and added that Pakistan would stand by Kashmiri brethren until their freedom from India.

About saints contributions, he said that islam spread in sub continent owing to their teachings of forbearance, love, tranquility and peace.

He denied the notion the Islam spread through sword, adding that Pakistan got diplomatic success on Kashmir issue by the prayers of saints like Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya (RA).

About economy, he informed the PTI government would focus on it 100 per cent in days to come. Without strengthening economy, no country could progress, he noted.

The governor informed that he had tasked VCs to switch on solar, provide clean drinking water to all students and staff of varsities and to save every drop of rainwater for the country.

He disclosed that two lac kids were hospitalized at Children Complex Lahore due to usage of impure and dirty water.

Within next 4 or 5 years, the government would provide clean drinking water to citizens which was his dream, the Governor stated.

Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi, Dr Siddiq Khan Qadri and Dr Ziaul Haq also spoke.

PTI Parliamentarian, local workers, large number of students, faculty members and academicians attended the conference.