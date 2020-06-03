UrduPoint.com
India Concerned About Vandalism Of Buddhist Sites In Pakistan-Controlled Area In Kashmir

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 08:46 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) India is concerned about the recent reports of vandalism, defacement and destruction of Buddhist archaeological sites located in Pakistan-controlled territories of the disputed Kashmir region, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, reports emerged that Buddhist rock carvings in the Chilas area of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir's Gilgit-Baltistan area were found to be vandalized. The ancient carvings have been damaged with paintings, including one of Pakistan's national flag.

"We have conveyed our strong concern at reports of the vandalism, defacement and destruction of invaluable Indian Buddhist heritage located in so-called 'Gilgit-Baltistan' area of the Indian territory under illegal and forcible occupation of Pakistan.

It is a matter of grave concern that the Buddhist symbols are being destroyed and the religious and cultural rights and freedoms are being trampled with impunity in the Indian territories under illegal occupation of Pakistan," the statement said.

According to the statement, India is seeking access for its experts to the area to restore and preserve the archaeological heritage.

