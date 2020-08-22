India Condemns China, Pakistan Over Kashmir Remarks - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) India calls on China and Pakistan to refrain from interfering in its internal affairs and rejects the Islamabad-Beijing joint statement with a reference to the Jammu and Kashmir union territory, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Saturday.

On Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, for the second round of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue in the Chinese province of Hainan. Following the meeting, the sides issued the joint statement which mentioned that the Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side about recent developments in Kashmir and that China opposed "any unilateral actions that complicate the situation" in the region.

"As in the past, we categorically reject the reference to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir in the Joint Press Release of the 2nd Round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India and we expect the parties concerned not to interfere in matters that are internal affairs of India," Srivastava said in a statement.

The spokesman also said that India has repeatedly voiced its concerns over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the $62 billion initiative within China's Belt and Road project, which aims to build infrastructure projects throughout territories in Pakistan to which India lays claim.