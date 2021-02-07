UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Conspiring Against Pakistan In Afghanistan: Dr Moeed

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

India conspiring against Pakistan in Afghanistan: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf on Sunday said India was conspiring against Pakistan in Afghanistan whereas Pakistan wanted peace in the region.

Pakistan believed in and abides by international law and it's goal was peace on the borders and in the region, the SAPM said in his exclusive interview with Turkey's Anadolu news Agency which was his second interview with foreign journalist after Karan Thapar of India.

Dr Moeed said they had a comprehensive security policy aimed at human security and well-being. "It is the responsibility of the United Nations to fulfill its promise on the Kashmir issue. Kashmiris are disappointed on the non-implementation of UN resolutions." He added that India needed to take the right steps to resolve the Kashmir issue as peace in the region would depend on India's move in the right direction.

"Pakistan will continue to actively believe in its position and legitimate demands to the world." The SAPM said there were three pillars of Pakistan's vision: regional peace, transit and development partnership.

He underscored that Pakistan was open to provide economic bases to the whole world.

Dr Moeed said India's foreign policy revolved around harming Pakistan.

He regetted that when it came to the matter of West Pakistan, it was observed that the Western media was misrepresenting Pakistan on the issue.

"Kashmir is more of human rights dispute than the land dispute."Western media was reprimanding India for human rights violations in Kashmir, he added.

He went on to mention that Pakistan stood for peace and dialogue in principle while it was the responsibility of the whole world to resolve Kashmir issue.\867

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Prime Minister World United Nations Turkey Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Capping operating capacity of commercial, economic ..

1 hour ago

Ajman’s Department of Finance addresses 100% of ..

2 hours ago

UAE Space Agency announces 10 Winners to join Arab ..

2 hours ago

Precautionary measures set to limit spread of COVI ..

2 hours ago

Nakheel Malls launches number of initiatives to ce ..

3 hours ago

112,521 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been ad ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.