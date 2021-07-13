India conspiring to demolish 500 mosques in occupied Kashmir: Mushaal Mullick

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization and wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik, said on Tuesday that India was conspiring to demolish 500 mosques in the occupied Kashmir.

"These mosques have already been demarcated and there are plans to construct temples on the land of these mosques for the Hindus settlement in Jammu Kashmir," she said this while addressing a seminar at the Government College University Lahore.

The seminar was organised by the University's Kashmir Society (GCU-KS) to commemorate the Kashmir Martyrs' Day, and pay tribute to the martyrs of July 13, 1931, and all other Kashmiri martyrs.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the seminar which was also addressed by Muhammad Zulqarnain Chheena, a career diplomat and former first secretary of Pakistan Mission to United Nations, and Rehana Hussein Mullick, the mother of Mushaal Mullick.

Speaking on the occasion, VC Prof. Zaidi said the GCU was going to host the country's biggest Students' Societies' Summit next month and the Kashmir issue would be the focus of its deliberations. He laid stress on fighting the Kashmir issue with lawyers at the international forums vigorously. He hoped that time was not far away when Kashmiris would get their right of self-determination.

The Vice Chancellor also announced the opening of Allama Iqbal Law school at the GCU. He also mentioned that this year two students with hearing disabilities joined the University, and they were also participating in this seminar. He explained that the University hired a special sign instructor for them who was also accompanying them at the seminar.

Zulqarnain Chheena said Jammu & Kashmir was not a part of India: it never was and it never would be.

He said, India had no legitimate claim over the occupied valley and was just a military occupier. He said universities should publish comprehensive literature for youth on the Kashmir issue. He also stressed for promoting the culture of Kashmir.

Later, Mushaal Hussein Mullick said Narendra Modi was Hitler of this century, and he had unleashed a new wave of barbarism to silence the voices of freedom fighters.

She said that Indian was changing the demography of the occupied territory illegally by bringing Hindu settlers to the occupied territory. She added that the proportion of the population was being changed in sheer violation of international law and the UN resolutions but the world community was looking at the situation like a silent spectator.

Mushaal expressed gratitude to Prof. Zaidi for establishing a very active and vibrant Kashmir Society in the GCU, saying that Society had become a voice of Kashmiris at the national and international level in a very short time. She said the society was a role model for other universities as well.

Raziyah Sultana, a nine-year-old daughter of Kashmiri freedom fighter Yasin Malik, also read a poem she wrote for her father who was in Death Cell by Occupational Indian Forces.

Chairman International Kashmir Rights Commission of Pakistan Rai Muhammad Nawaz Kharl andacademician Prof Zafar Iqbal Sindhu also addressed the seminar.