India Conspiring To Destabilize Pakistan: FM Qureshi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 09:00 PM

India conspiring to destabilize Pakistan: FM Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that India was conspiring to destabilize Pakistan as the government has solid evidences of Indian involvement in patronizing terrorists and other banned organizations in order to create unrest in Pakistan.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony at Union Council Multaniwala, here on Sunday.

On November 14, during a joint Press Conference with Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the government informed the international community about involvement of India in terror activities by sharing dossier.

India wanted to destabilize Pakistan, Qureshi said and adding that , however, It (India) will remain failed in its nefarious designs.

Foreign Minister said that India had earmarked billions of rupees to damage China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Similarly, FM added that India was also sabotaging peace process in Afghanistan.

"Disinfo Lab had exposed India's conspiracies also. Due to inhuman measures by Modi government, the voices are also being heard against the fascist regime from inside India. Instead of addressing local issues, the Indian government was bent on hatching conspiracy against Pakistan. India's nefarious designs could create law and order situation in the region and the consequence would be disastrous," he said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan was taking practical as well as diplomatic steps to foil conspiracies of the enemy.

Armed Forces were successfully abolishing the menace of the terrorism. Similarly, the whole nation was standing behind the armed forces to protect country's sovereignty. He, however urged upon leadership of opposition parties to demonstrate responsibility and ignore personal agenda and forged unity against foreign aggression.

Qureshi said that PDM had nothing to do with masses. In past, those who ( Both PPP and PML N) claimed to drag each other on roads of Lahore and Larkana, are now becoming guests of each other, said Qureshi adding that it had exposed the real face of the both parties.

Qureshi hinted that PDM lacked unity into its ranks. He, however, posed question why did Fazal ur Rehman not participate in Larkana public meeting. When will PDM extend resignation, Qureshi said adding, is PDM waiting for Senate Elections or it has any sympathy with masses ?Qureshi categorically stated that PDM coalition was about to collapse. Coalitions made after personal interests would not last longer. The both, PPP and PML N, joined hands to save looted money only. The worst opponents of the philosophy of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Bhutto are, now guests at Larkana.

Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi also apprised masses that funds to tune of millions of rupees were being spent in NA 157. He recalled that he was in contact with the people of the union council since 1977. On this occasion, MPA Malik Wasif Raan, Chairman Market Committee Malik Akram Chawan and other local leaders were also present.

