India constantly propagating against Pakistan at international forum: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed said on Friday that India was constantly propagating against Pakistan at international forum, which includes some elements of Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that together with Indian media, nearly 750 more accounts are spewing poison against Pakistan. Adding, the Husain Haqqani Network has been instrumental in this campaign.

On the other hand, he lashed out at the opposition for asking for a written NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance), which was rejected by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Convicted and proclaimed offenders talked of revolution while demanding the resignation of a constitutional government, he added.

Criticizing Maryam Nawaz, he said that she has dreamt of forming a government in Gilgit Baltistan, who even did not become the chairman of the union council in her own area there.

He said the world was praising Pakistan for its policy of protection against Covid-19, while the opposition was causing the second wave of corona to spread amongst its masses by holding public meetings and protests.