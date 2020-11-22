UrduPoint.com
India Constitutes Special Cell To Promote Terrorism In Pakistan: FM Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 07:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Sunday stated that India established a special cell to promote terrorism in Pakistan.

Addressing to people of his constituency NA 156 he said about Rs 80 billions have been earmarked for this special cell by the Indian government. Pakistan would not be silent against nefarious designs of the enemy, he said.

The minister said Pakistan had conveyed its concerns to international community, adding, India's attitude was highly irresponsible.

Qureshi said enemy would face failure at every front. Promotion of peace is not only our wish but top priority of Pakistan, he stated adding, Pakistan's wish for peace should not be taken as weakness.

Pakistan is fully prepared and capable of responding foreign aggression and no one would be allowed to cast an evil eye on Pakistan, Qureshi categorically stated.

The international community was also concerned over Muslims' persecution in India. Similarly, Pakistan had always been raising the issue at different international forums. The circumstances in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) are getting worse with every passing day.

The ill-treatment towards Muslims is not limited to IIOJ&K only but the Muslims were facing with the same worse situation from across India.

The whole world witnessed what had happened in Delhi and Gujrat, he stated.

The foreign minister said Pakistan highlighted Indian atrocities on innocent Muslims at United Nations and some other international platforms. Qureshi urged upon media to play its due role in conveying Pakistan's concern across the globe.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also hinted that the second wave of coronavirus was severe and masses should demonstrate more responsibility and follow precautions strictly.

They should wear masks and adhere to recommendations of social distancing. Masses should follow instructions of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) as it would help control the pandemic.

In case of non-compliance, the government would take hard decisions, Qureshi stated. Earlier, the foreign minister spend a busy day and offered condolences to the people, whose dear ones died, in different union councils.\867

