ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf has said India was continuing the military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) under the grab of COVID-19 pandemic and discrimination against Muslims reached the point of apartheid.

In a tweet, the SAPM urged the International rights and relief groups to get access to IIOJK.

While criticizing India for her nefarious designs being implemented in IIOJK, he said: "In contrast, India has continued to use Corona as an excuse to increase its oppression in Indian Ilegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir."Dr Moeed also expressed his gratitude over declining propensity of coronavirus contagion in Pakistan.

"Thanks to Allah, Pakistan's corona stats showing marked downward trend", he said.