India continues oppression against Kashmiri children: Dr Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security, Dr Moeed Yusuf Thursday said as the whole world busy in fighting COVID-19, India continues its oppression against Kashmir's children.

In a tweet, on the International Day for Innocent Child Victims of Aggression in Conflict, he said: "Let us not forget that children as young as 7 and 8 years of age have been arrested by Indian forces in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK)."Equally, the world needs to take urgent notice of India's indiscriminate use of pellet guns that continue to blind and maim Kashmiri children, causing physical, emotional and mental torture, he added.

Moeed said: "These crimes are well documented by HumanRights organizations and international media."