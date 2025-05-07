Open Menu

India Continues To Threaten Regional Peace: DPM Dar

May 07, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that Pakistan had exercised restraint but India, with its blatant disregard for international law, continued to threaten the regional peace.

Italy’s Minister for Interior Matteo Piantedosi paid a courtesy call on the DPM/FM.

The DPM/FM briefed the Italian Minister on India’s recent escalatory measures and said that Pakistan strongly condemned India’s cowardly action, which was a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, international law, and established norms of inter-state relations.

He also expressed satisfaction at the upward trajectory of Pakistan-Italy relations, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

He observed that the established architecture of dialogue between the two countries provided an excellent basis for regular interaction and highlighted that there was immense potential to expand bilateral ties in the areas of trade and investment, security and education.

The DPM/FM appreciated Pakistan-Italy’s growing cooperation in the area of labour mobility and welcomed the concluding of MoU on migration and labour mobility between Pakistan and Italy as a major milestone.

Minister Piantedosi positively assessed Pakistan-Italy relations and expressed Italian side’s keenness to expand cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Minister Piantedosi expressed concern at the escalation of the already tense situation and offered condolences for the innocent lives lost in Pakistan. He called for restraint on both sides.

Both sides agreed to intensify contacts.

