UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Continuously Ignoring Repeated Calls For IIOJK Detainees' Release: Report

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 10:00 AM

India continuously ignoring repeated calls for IIOJK detainees' release: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, amid the devastating Covid-19 surge in India, the fascist Modi led government is continuously ignoring calls for the release of thousands of Hurriyat leaders, activists and civil society members from Indian jails.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service deplored that despite the alarm repeatedly raised by the world rights bodies about the condition of Kashmiri prisoners in jails Indian government was paying no heed to these calls.

The worried families are asking whether the incarcerated Kashmiri prisoners are not humans that they are not set free despite Covid surge.

The report said that horrific tales of Kashmiri detainees emerge now and then from Indian jails where detained Hurriyat leaders were not allowed to even take part in the last rites of their loved ones in IIOJK.

Indian authorities didn't permit incarcerated APHC leader Ayaz Akbar to attend funeral prayers of his wife who died of cancer recently.

Modi-led led Indian govt is turning a blind eye to the genuine demand for the release of Kashmiri prisoners amid spread of deadly coronavirus in jails.

New Delhi was deliberately prolonging unlawful detention of Kashmiris, imprisoned in faraway jails in India to make their plight invisible to the world at large for their political beliefs, the report added.

"By doing so Modi regime is openly violating Geneva Convention on prisoners' rights, which needs intervention by the international community for the release of the detainees and also to punish India," the report demanded.

Related Topics

India Delhi World Civil Society Died Wife Jammu Geneva Cancer Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: We affirm our full support for ..

7 hours ago

UAE, India: Model of international cooperation aga ..

7 hours ago

UAE expresses concern over latest developments in ..

8 hours ago

ADNOC stands with India during COVID-19 fallout

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Italian FM

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.