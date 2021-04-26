India continuously ignoring repeated calls for IIOJK detainees' release: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, amid the devastating Covid-19 surge in India, the fascist Modi led government is continuously ignoring calls for the release of thousands of Hurriyat leaders, activists and civil society members from Indian jails.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service deplored that despite the alarm repeatedly raised by the world rights bodies about the condition of Kashmiri prisoners in jails Indian government was paying no heed to these calls.

The worried families are asking whether the incarcerated Kashmiri prisoners are not humans that they are not set free despite Covid surge.

The report said that horrific tales of Kashmiri detainees emerge now and then from Indian jails where detained Hurriyat leaders were not allowed to even take part in the last rites of their loved ones in IIOJK.

Indian authorities didn't permit incarcerated APHC leader Ayaz Akbar to attend funeral prayers of his wife who died of cancer recently.

Modi-led led Indian govt is turning a blind eye to the genuine demand for the release of Kashmiri prisoners amid spread of deadly coronavirus in jails.

New Delhi was deliberately prolonging unlawful detention of Kashmiris, imprisoned in faraway jails in India to make their plight invisible to the world at large for their political beliefs, the report added.

"By doing so Modi regime is openly violating Geneva Convention on prisoners' rights, which needs intervention by the international community for the release of the detainees and also to punish India," the report demanded.