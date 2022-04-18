UrduPoint.com

'India Continuously Violating All International Laws In IIOJK': Report

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2022 | 09:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :India is continuously violating all international laws and conventions in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and people are even deprived of their basic human rights in the territory.

India is using black laws like Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in IIOJK to arrest the Kashmiris, said a report released by Kashmir Media Service.

It deplored that India revoked Kashmir's special status in flagrant violation of international laws and Modi-led India is settling non-Kashmiris in the occupied territory against the United Nations resolutions.

The report said as part of snatching Kashmiris' identity, India is granting domicile status to non-locals on fast-track basis.

It said, giving domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris is a clear violation of international law and the UN resolutions on Kashmir.

The RSS-backed BJP regime is plotting to deprive Kashmiris of their identity, it added.

The report said India is preventing the Kashmiris from exercising their universally recognized right to self-determination and is not willing to implement the UN Kashmir resolutions.

It maintained that Modi had made IIOJK a living hell for the Kashmiri people and fate of millions of the Kashmiri people could not be left to the whims and fancies of India.

The report said that India must be punished for violating global laws and agreements in IIOJK, adding the UN is morally bound to help resolve the Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions and the world powers must stop shutting their eyes to the plight of the Kashmiri people.

