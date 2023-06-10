(@FahadShabbir)

Political experts and analysts in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have said New Delhi is continuously flouting all international laws and conventions in the territory with impunity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Political experts and analysts in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have said New Delhi is continuously flouting all international laws and conventions in the territory with impunity.

The political experts and analysts in their interviews and statements in Srinagar said the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been deprived of their basic human rights by India, according to Kashmir Media Service.

They said New Delhi is using black laws like Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to arrest and detain innocent people in IIOJK.

Experts pointed out that the Narendra Modi-led Indian government revoked Kashmir's special status in a flagrant breach of international law and the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

They said New Delhi is now settling the Indian citizens in IIOJK by granting them domicile status to change the demographic composition of the UN-recognized disputed territory.

They deplored that the Modi regime is grabbing the Kashmiris' land and properties in violation of international norms. India is forcibly denying the Kashmiris their universally recognized right to self-determination.

The analysts said that India's intransigence is the main hurdle in the way of implementation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir and New Delhi must be punished for disregarding the global laws and agreements in IIOJK.

They maintained that world powers should stop shutting their eyes towards the plight of the Kashmiri people and come forward in a big way to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris' aspirations.