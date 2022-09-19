India continuously violating international laws, conventions in IIOJK: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :India is continuously violating all international laws and conventions in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and is using black laws like Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to arrest innocent Kashmiris.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Modi-led fascist Indian government revoked Kashmir's special status in flagrant violation of international laws in August 2019 and is settling non-Kashmiris in the territory against United Nations resolutions, said a report.

It said as part of snatching the Kashmiris' identity, India is granting domicile status to non-locals on a fast-track basis, adding the RSS-backed BJP regime is plotting to deprive Kashmiris of their identity.

People are even deprived of basic human rights in IIOJK, it added.

The report said India is preventing the Kashmiris from exercising their universally recognized right to self-determination as it is not willing to implement UN resolutions on Kashmir.

India must be punished for violating global laws and agreements in IIOJK, the report said, adding the UN is morally bound to help resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The report said the world powers must stop shutting their eyes to the plight of IIOJK people and play their due role in halting human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory.