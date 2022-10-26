(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs Engr Amir Muqam has said that Indian occupation forces have turned the illegally occupied territory into the world's largest open prison.

In a message on the eve of Kashmir Black Day to be marked on October 27, the Adviser said that 75 years ago on the same day, brutal Indian security forces landed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), violating all the ethical and social norms.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Kashmiris have been denied their right to self-determination and they have been forced to stay in their own homes as prisoners.

Adviser to Prime Minister said that India's inhuman military siege and brutal repression was attempting to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory by turning the Kashmiris from majority to minority.

Engr Amir Muqam urged the international community to take notice of the human rights violations in IIOJK against the innocent people of Kashmir.

The Adviser said that Kashmiris have proved that India cannot break their will with the use of brute force. He paid a glowing tribute to the martyrs of the freedom struggle in IIOJK.