India Converts IIOJK Into World's Largest Open Prison: Pakistan Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2022 | 10:39 PM

Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium Dr. Asad Majeed Khan on Thursday underscored that the Indian government had converted the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) into the world's largest open prison by curbing the liberties and civil rights of the 8 million innocent Kashmiris

He expressed these views while speaking at a webinar organized by the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels on the eve of Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir to express its firm support to the people of IIOJK.

The webinar was aimed at highlighting the Human Rights violations and Demographic Reengineering in IIOJK by the Indian government, especially since August 5, 2019, a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Brussels said.

The panelists at the webinar included Phil Bennion, former MEP, Lord Wajid Iltaf Khan, former MEP and Baron Khan of Burnley, Muzammil Ayyub Thakur, President World Kashmir Freedom Movement, Ali Raza Syed, Chairman EU Kashmir Council, Altaf Hussain Wani, Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations, Dr. Mubeen Shah, former President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Barcs Sandor, Senior European Journalist and Ambassador Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Dr.

Asad Majeed Khan.

In his remarks, the Ambassador apprised the audience about the unabated atrocities being committed by the Indian security forces, especially after illegally revoking the special status of the IIOJK on 5th August 2019.

Ambassador Khan emphasized that the post-August 5 2019 legislations including a series of new domicile laws are designed to change the demographic structure of the disputed territory in breach of the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions and the Fourth Geneva Convention.

While highlighting the grave human rights situation in the IIOJK, the Panelists called upon India to stop abusing innocent Kashmiris who were suffering under its illegal occupation for over past seven decades.

The webinar also condemned India's brazen violations of the UN Security Council resolutions and called for immediate intervention of the international community for putting an end to the state repression and holding of a free and fair plebiscite in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

The webinar was live streamed on mission's social media handles and it was attended by a large number of Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora, including a cross-section of academics, media and scholars.

