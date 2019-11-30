UrduPoint.com
India Could Conduct A False Flag Operation In Order To Divert The World Attention From Indian Occupied Jammu And Kashmir Situation: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 11:59 PM

India could conduct a false flag operation in order to divert the world attention from Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir situation: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

To a query about any threat of Indian aggression, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that India could conduct a false flag operation in order to divert the world attention from Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir situation

Multan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ):To a query about any threat of Indian aggression, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that India could conduct a false flag operation in order to divert the world attention from Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir situation. The international community was putting pressure on the Indian government to refrain from human rights violations in the occupied Valley. He, however, added that the Pakistan government was fully alert to respond to any aggressive move by India.

The Foreign Minister said that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also endorsed Pakistan's viewpoint on Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. OIC's commission for human rights, in its recommendations, stressed Indian government to avoid human rights violations in the Valley. The OIC's active role and recommendations also dispelled the impression by some quarters that it did not focus on issues of Muslim Ummah. The OIC criticized Indian government over its inhuman treatment in Jammu and Kashmir, Qureshi added.

The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan was also focusing on "Engage Africa Policy" with an objective to strengthen political and trade ties with the African countries. He said that there were 54 countries in Africa with 1.2 billion population. Their total GDP was $2.3 trillion. Recently, Pakistan organized an event to formulate the 'Engage Africa Policy' in Islamabad. The inaugural session was addressed by President Arif Alvi and concluding session by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Both gave useful suggestions, he added.

Qureshi said that Pakistan would hold a session in Nairobi (Kenya) in January wherein it would invite diplomats of the region. Prime Minister's Advisor on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and Foreign Office were jointly organizing the session to promote economic diplomacy in Africa.

Pakistan deputed its investment officers in Africa to boost trade relations with the African countries.

Some new officers were also deputed on merit in the African countries. Abdul Razak Dawood himself conducted interviews of the officers, he expressed.

Qureshi said that there was immense potential of trade in Africa and Pakistan would surely improve its economic footprints in the region. Responding to a question about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), PTI government's opponents were spreading propaganda. The government, he said is putting its complete focus on CPEC and the mega project is progressing at a rapid pace as it had entered its second phase. The Foreign Minister observed that some powers were not happy with CPEC and everyone knew why they were not happy. Qureshi said that CPEC was game-changer and it would remain focus of the government.

The FM said that he would visit Sri Lanka to congratulate a new government there. He said that he would also discuss regional situation during his visit. Similarly, foreign ministers of five countries including Malaysia, Turkey, Indonesia, Qatar would meet soon and he would also take up Kashmir issue with them.

About Financial Action Task Force (FATF) list, Qureshi said that the incumbent government got success on the FATF issue in just 10 months. No step was taken on the issue during the last 10 years, he said adding that India was trying to put Pakistan in the black list, but it would not succeed. Qureshi hoped that Pakistan would come out of the grey list soon.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi lauded administration of Air University and stated that the campus would surely help raise educational standard in the region. Similarly, it would contribute to creation of job opportunities as modern subjects including artificial intelligence, Information Technology, Physics, etc., would be taught in the University.

