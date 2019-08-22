India could not suppress voice of Kashmiries through guns: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday said that India could not suppress the voice of the people of Kashmir through guns and atrocities.

Addressing an event on Independence Day Celebrations and to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day organized here by the Directorate of Students Affairs, Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, he said the actual situation of the Indian Occupied Kashmir would be unveiled after lifting of the curfew.

He said the government had approached each forum at international level including Security Council to raise the Indian atrocities in the occupied valley. The government was making efforts to approach the International Court of Justice in this regard, he added.

He said the Muslims of Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan were not fighting against any state or nation but a narrow mind set. Pakistan would take any possible steps till the freedom of Kashmiri brothers, he ensured.

The Hindu nation was suffering an inferiority complex due to 600 years Muslims rule over them in past; he said and added we were facing a prejudice nation.

He lauded the role of Muhammad Ali Jinnah for establishing a separate home land for the Muslims by observing the narrow mind set of the Hindutva schools of thought.

He condemned the arrest of more than 4000 innocent Kashmiri people and killing of 130 in the valley during last one month.

We would take all necessary measures for the rights of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir, he told.

He underlined the need of unity among Muslim countries to resolve their issues. The Muslim countries should play their role for establishing peace in the Muslim countries by keeping aside their personal benefits.

While talking about the reforms in education sector, the minister said that soon the economic challenges would be addressed by the government through its successful policies. After resolving economic challenges, he said that education budget would be increased.

We had decided to launch scholarships programme for the students of under graduate level aiming at to improve the quality education, he remarked. The government was making efforts to improve the education standards at par with international level, he maintained.

He also appreciated the female students for achieving top positions in the education sector especially during recent results announced by the federal board of Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC).

