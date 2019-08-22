UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Could Not Suppress Voice Of Kashmiries Through Guns: Minister For Federal Education And Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 04:25 PM

India could not suppress voice of Kashmiries through guns: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday said that India could not suppress the voice of the people of Kashmir through guns and atrocities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday said that India could not suppress the voice of the people of Kashmir through guns and atrocities.

Addressing an event on Independence Day Celebrations and to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day organized here by the Directorate of Students Affairs, Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, he said the actual situation of the Indian Occupied Kashmir would be unveiled after lifting of the curfew.

He said the government had approached each forum at international level including Security Council to raise the Indian atrocities in the occupied valley. The government was making efforts to approach the International Court of Justice in this regard, he added.

He said the Muslims of Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan were not fighting against any state or nation but a narrow mind set. Pakistan would take any possible steps till the freedom of Kashmiri brothers, he ensured.

The Hindu nation was suffering an inferiority complex due to 600 years Muslims rule over them in past; he said and added we were facing a prejudice nation.

He lauded the role of Muhammad Ali Jinnah for establishing a separate home land for the Muslims by observing the narrow mind set of the Hindutva schools of thought.

He condemned the arrest of more than 4000 innocent Kashmiri people and killing of 130 in the valley during last one month.

We would take all necessary measures for the rights of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir, he told.

He underlined the need of unity among Muslim countries to resolve their issues. The Muslim countries should play their role for establishing peace in the Muslim countries by keeping aside their personal benefits.

While talking about the reforms in education sector, the minister said that soon the economic challenges would be addressed by the government through its successful policies. After resolving economic challenges, he said that education budget would be increased.

We had decided to launch scholarships programme for the students of under graduate level aiming at to improve the quality education, he remarked. The government was making efforts to improve the education standards at par with international level, he maintained.

He also appreciated the female students for achieving top positions in the education sector especially during recent results announced by the federal board of Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC).

Lead to Follow

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Occupied Kashmir Education Muhammad Ali Jinnah Budget Independence HSSC Muslim Event All Government Top Unity Foods Limited Court

Recent Stories

Senate body for opening Pakistani schools abroad

15 minutes ago

Police to take strict action against child beggary ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh Dengue program develops contingency plan

4 minutes ago

Civil Defence Organization to meet tomorrow

4 minutes ago

Moscow Expects Frank Discussion at UN Security Cou ..

4 minutes ago

Russia to Continue Cooperating With Turkey on Syri ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.