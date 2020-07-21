UrduPoint.com
India COVID-19 Death Toll Rises To 28,084 As Total Cases Reach 1,155,191

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:00 PM

India COVID-19 death toll rises to 28,084 as total cases reach 1,155,191

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :India's health ministry Tuesday morning reported 587 new deaths from COVID-19, and 37,148 positive cases during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 28,084 and the total cases to 1,155,191.

According to ministry officials, so far 724,578 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 402,529," according to the ministry.

Presently the country has entered "Unlock 2.

0" phase, though restrictions remain in full force inside the COVID-19 Containment Zones.

As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise, human trials of a vaccine -- COVAXIN, developed by "Bharat Biotech" started at a government-run hospital PGI Rohtak, in northern state of Haryana on Friday.

"Three subjects were enrolled today. All have tolerated the vaccine very well. There were no adverse effects," tweeted the state's health minister Anil Vij.

