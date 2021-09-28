UrduPoint.com

India Creating 'surrender Or Die' Conditions For IIOJK Detainees: APHC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed anguish over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, languishing in jails of India and In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar terming the rude behavior meted out to the incarcerated APHC leaders and activists as a grave violation of Human Rights Charter of 1948 said that the detainees have been deprived of fundamental rights and amenities.

He said that the inmates have been kept in jails beyond capacity. "The things like unhygienic atmosphere, noise pollution, scarcity of water and improper accommodation have added to the miseries of the detainees, he added.

Referring to the bad health conditions of the incarcerated leaders and activists, the spokesman said that Indian jail authorities under a well-thought out policy created such a frightful atmosphere to break the will of the detainees if not allow them to die a slow death.

He hailed the unwavering pledge and steadfastness of the resistance leadership of Kashmir and said our incarcerated leaders and activists are Prisoners of Conscience as jails are their next homes.

They prefer to die in custody rather than to surrender to the military might of India.

The spokesman paid rich tributes to the jailed Hurriyat leaders and activists, including, APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Mohammad Yasin Malik, Shabir Ahmed Shah, Dr. Shafi Shariety, Dr. Mohammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr. Hamid Fayaz, Aasiya Andrabi, Dr. Ghulam Mohammad Butt, Fahmida Sofi, Naheedah Nasreen, Altaf Ahamad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Raja Merajudin Kalwal, Nayeem Ahamad Khan, Farooq Ahamad Dar, Shahidul islam, Zahoor Watali, Shahid Yousf, Shakeel Yousaf, Muzafar Ahamad Dar, Maqsood Ahamad Butt, Nazir Ahmad Shiek, M.Ayoub Dar and M. Ayoub Mir and all others and said that our prisoners have rendered precious sacrifices for the sacred cause of freedom from Indian illegal occupation.

He urged the United Nations Secretary General to take serious cognizance of the deprivation of the fundamental rights of the prisoners of conscience belonging to the freedom movement of Kashmir and help resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

