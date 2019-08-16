UrduPoint.com
India Crosses Red Line In HR Violation In Held Kashmir: Syed Fakhar Imam

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 09:29 PM

India crosses red line in HR violation in Held Kashmir: Syed Fakhar Imam

Chairman Special Committee on Kashmir Affairs, Syed Fakhar Imam on Friday said that India has crossed the red line in human rights violations in Occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman Special Committee on Kashmir Affairs, Syed Fakhar Imam on Friday said that India has crossed the red line in human rights violations in Occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir. India was following the ideology of RSS, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

He said Pakistan was making all out efforts to expose the real face of India before the world community. The so-called democratic state of India has been holding 900,000 troops in the Occupied Valley to suppress the voice of innocent Kashmiris, he said. He added that India was making worse type of violations in the Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir was completely locked-down for the last many days, he said.

Syed Fakhar Iman further stated that India had been involved in killing of innocent Kashmiri people besides gross HR violations in the valley of Kashmir.

He said that present ruler of Indian state was deliberately destroying the status of minorities.

We will expose Indian sinister design and ugly face to world community that how arch rival country was breaking the state of Ghandi.

Commenting on recent mediation offer on Kashmir by President of United States, he said it was the victory of Pakistan's foreign policy and its leadership.

Citing the reports of United Nations on human rights, he said as per latest reports, more than 100,000 Kashmiri people have been killed by Indian troops. While hundreds of children, women and youth had lost their eye vision due to pallet guns used by the Indian occupation forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

To a question, he said it was big achievement of Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan who got success in highlighting the Kashmir issue at all important forums.

