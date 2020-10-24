UrduPoint.com
India Crossing All Limits Of Human Rights Violation In IIOJK: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

India crossing all limits of human rights violation in IIOJK: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :India is crossing all limits of violation of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said that India had deployed "Ghunda" (terrorists) in IIOJK to brutally crushing the move of freedom and self-determination.

He said but it should remember that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan, adding that Pakistani nation as well as government will continue its support for Kashmir brethren at all fronts and forums.

He said that although India imposed war in IIOJK for the last 72 years, yet this war couldnot crush the voice of Kashmiri people and they would really be successful in near futurefor achieving their legal and constitutional demand for freedom and self-determination.

More Stories From Pakistan

