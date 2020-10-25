UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Crushing Peoples Movement In Held Kashmir, Haider

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

India crushing peoples movement in held Kashmir, Haider

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that Kashmir is not a territorial dispute between India and Pakistan but it was a question of granting right to self determination to the Kashmiri people in accordance with the United Nations Resolutions.

Addressing a seminar jointly organized by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir University and Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Cell to mark the 73rd foundation day of the Azad Kashmir government here on late Saturday, he said plebiscite is the only solution of the Kashmir dispute for establishing durable and lasting peace in the region.

He said India has imposed a war of repressions and the worst kind of atrocities inflicted upon the Kashmiri people to crush the freedom movement in occupied Kashmir.

The Prime Minister underlined the need to formulate a joint strategy on Kashmir in consultation with the Kashmiri leadership as well as with Hurriyatt leaders to lead the current liberation movement to its logical conclusion and added that it is our collective responsibility to highlight the Indian forces repressions and human rights abused over the globe.

He said Pakistan was established after long sacrifices and only two hundred fifty thousand people embraced martyrdom in Jammu region only while fifty five thousand women were abducted from Punjab.

He urged the students to play their role in protecting the Kashmir issue and highlights the Indian atrocities on social media and organize seminar and discussions program on Kashmir issue to appraise the world about the latest development obtaining in occupied Kashmir.

