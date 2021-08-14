UrduPoint.com

India Declares August 14 Partition Horrors Remembrance Day To Mark India-Pakistan Division

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 07:55 PM

India Declares August 14 Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to Mark India-Pakistan Division

India has declared August 14 the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in the memory of those who had died in riots during India-Pakistan division by the British colonial authorities, according to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) India has declared August 14 the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in the memory of those who had died in riots during India-Pakistan division by the British colonial authorities, according to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Partition's pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," Modi tweeted.

Modi said that the new holiday will "keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment.

"

The country's interior ministry also published an official statement regarding the matter and noted that the celebration of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (Partition Horrors Remembrance Day) is aimed at honoring the memories of those who had sacrificed their lives during the partition of India.

Pakistan and India became separate self-governing entities in 1947 after the reorganization of British India by the colonial authorities. The decision caused mass protests after millions of people had been displaced and divided along religious lines. Somewhere between several hundred thousand and two million people lost their lives as a result of the refugee crisis.

India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day on Sunday, August 15.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Riots Interior Ministry Narendra Modi Died Independence August Sunday Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Asif Mehmood plants sapling to celebrate Independe ..

Asif Mehmood plants sapling to celebrate Independence Day

4 minutes ago
 DC Shehak Baloch hoists national flag in Zhob

DC Shehak Baloch hoists national flag in Zhob

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan moving in right direction, all institutio ..

Pakistan moving in right direction, all institution on same page: Haleem Adil Sh ..

4 minutes ago
 Provision of health, education facilities top prio ..

Provision of health, education facilities top priority: Asad Qaiser

4 minutes ago
 Independence day celebrated in Tharparkar district ..

Independence day celebrated in Tharparkar district

9 minutes ago
 SCCI holds flag hoisting ceremony on Independence ..

SCCI holds flag hoisting ceremony on Independence Day

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.