India Declares August 14 Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to Mark India-Pakistan Division

India has declared August 14 the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in the memory of those who had died in riots during India-Pakistan division by the British colonial authorities, according to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) India has declared August 14 the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in the memory of those who had died in riots during India-Pakistan division by the British colonial authorities, according to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Partition's pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," Modi tweeted.

Modi said that the new holiday will "keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment.

"

The country's interior ministry also published an official statement regarding the matter and noted that the celebration of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (Partition Horrors Remembrance Day) is aimed at honoring the memories of those who had sacrificed their lives during the partition of India.

Pakistan and India became separate self-governing entities in 1947 after the reorganization of British India by the colonial authorities. The decision caused mass protests after millions of people had been displaced and divided along religious lines. Somewhere between several hundred thousand and two million people lost their lives as a result of the refugee crisis.

India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day on Sunday, August 15.