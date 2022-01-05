UrduPoint.com

India Deliberately Lingering On Kashmir Dispute: Ali Amin Khan Gandapur

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2022 | 01:46 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Wednesday said that India was the first one to take the Kashmir issue to the United Nations but now it was playing tactics deliberately to linger on the longstanding dispute between the two nuclear powers.

In his message on Right to Self-determination Day, the Minister said 73 years have gone by since the resolution of Kashmiris' right to self-determination was passed at the United Nations.

Gandapur said India could never suppress Kashmiris' right to self-determination as they were striving for their basic right to freedom.

He added that the UN should implement resolutions passed for Kashmiris' right to self-determination in letter and spirit.

"Thousands of Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives for the right to self-determination. India is carrying out systematic genocide of Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir," he said.

Demography of Occupied Kashmir was being changed under the garb of Indian illegal measures of August 5, 2019, he added.

