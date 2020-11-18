UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Demolished Scores Of Houses, Sheds Of Muslim Bakarwals In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 09:30 AM

India demolished scores of houses, sheds of Muslim Bakarwals in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Modi led fascist Indian government has demolished scores of houses, huts and sheds belonging to Gujjar and Bakarwal communities of Muslims in Pahalgam, Islamabad and Bhatandi and other areas in Jammu to grab their land to settle Hindu outsiders.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the inhuman act against IIOJK Gujjar and Bakarwal communities on part of Modi government was exposed during a visit by former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti to upper reaches of Pahalgam in South Kashmir.

"Whom do you want to give this land and why are you after these Gujjars and Bakarwals," Mehbooba Mufti asked during an address to the affected Muslim communities in Pahlgam.

She warned Indian government against such anti-people misadventures, saying that "This land belongs to these nomads who are living here for centuries. Whom do you want to give this land and why are you after these Gujjars and Bakarwals.

Where they will go in this chilly season? These people are peace loving and anything done to them forcibly will have serious ramifications." "This is not Pahalgam only where people are being targeted, but in Bhatandi and other areas of Jammu where Muslims live are being targeted. Modi government wants to pollute our environment. It wants to handover the land to capitalist friends.

They have already handed over 24,000 kanals of land in Kashmir to Industries. I warn them of consequences and these nomads should not be touched," she said.

Affected Gujjars told Mehbooba Mufti that while demolishing their structures, authorities told them to vacate the land as well. "This is cruelty and injustice. At least fear God and spare these poor people," Mehbooba said.

She said since the implementation of Domicile Laws, a conspiracy is being hatched against local population. "This is our land and we won't give it to non-locals."

