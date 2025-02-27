India Denies Permission To Offer Namaz-e-Janaza Of Eminent Kashmiri Dr Sibtain
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 11:52 PM
Father-in-Law of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Dr. Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi passes away in occupied Srinagar after a prolonged illness on Thursday, says a report reaching here Thursday from across the line of control
MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Feb, 2025) Father-in-Law of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Dr. Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi passes away in occupied Srinagar after a prolonged illness on Thursday, says a report reaching here Thursday from across the line of control.
The family of deceased had decided to offer his Namaz-e-Janaza at Jamia Masjid Srinagar after Zuhr prayers.
However Indian police sources informed that no permission has been given for Namaz-Janaza at Jamia Masjid.
"With profound grief and sadness we announce the passing of Dr. Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi, father-in-law of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr. Molvi Mohammad Umar Farooq", family sources formally announced in occupied Srinagar Thursday.
He will be buried at his ancestral graveyard in Khrew, Pampore town late Thursday, according to the report.
APP/ahr/378
India denies permission to offer Namaz-e-Janaza of eminent Kashmiri Dr Sibtain
