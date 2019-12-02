India denies visas to Pakistan team for International Kabaddi Trophy

International Kabaddi Championship kick-started in Indian state of Punjab without the Pakistan team which was refused visa by India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :International Kabaddi Championship kick-started in Indian state of Punjab without the Pakistan team which was refused visa by India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the championship has been organised at Sultanpur Lodhi, Ferozpur, to mark the 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev.

Sport enthusiasts looking forward to watching the archrivals clash on the kabaddi turf were left disappointed.

Sources said former Akali minister Sikander Singh Maluka, who is president of the Punjab Kabaddi Association, made an effort to prevail upon the Indian government through Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal to grant visa to Pakistan's team, but in vain.

Three matches, including one featuring India and Pakistan, were scheduled to be held in this border district.

Local resident Ranjan Sharma observed: "Any sporting event between India and Pakistan evokes much excitement. Visa denial to Pakistan team is indeed disappointing."Harpreet Bhogal, who resides in the US, said he had extended his stay only to watch the India-Pakistan match. "The distrust between the two nations has spoiled it all. It would have been an apt culmination to the festivities that began with the opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor."Nine teams � the US, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, Kenya, New Zealand and Canada � besides hosts India are participating in the championship. In 2017 too India had denied permission to Pakistan players to compete in the Pro Kabaddi League.