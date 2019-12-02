UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Denies Visas To Pakistan Team For International Kabaddi Trophy

Sumaira FH 58 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 12:01 PM

India denies visas to Pakistan team for International Kabaddi Trophy

International Kabaddi Championship kick-started in Indian state of Punjab without the Pakistan team which was refused visa by India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :International Kabaddi Championship kick-started in Indian state of Punjab without the Pakistan team which was refused visa by India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the championship has been organised at Sultanpur Lodhi, Ferozpur, to mark the 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev.

Sport enthusiasts looking forward to watching the archrivals clash on the kabaddi turf were left disappointed.

Sources said former Akali minister Sikander Singh Maluka, who is president of the Punjab Kabaddi Association, made an effort to prevail upon the Indian government through Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal to grant visa to Pakistan's team, but in vain.

Three matches, including one featuring India and Pakistan, were scheduled to be held in this border district.

Local resident Ranjan Sharma observed: "Any sporting event between India and Pakistan evokes much excitement. Visa denial to Pakistan team is indeed disappointing."Harpreet Bhogal, who resides in the US, said he had extended his stay only to watch the India-Pakistan match. "The distrust between the two nations has spoiled it all. It would have been an apt culmination to the festivities that began with the opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor."Nine teams � the US, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, Kenya, New Zealand and Canada � besides hosts India are participating in the championship. In 2017 too India had denied permission to Pakistan players to compete in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Australia Punjab Sri Lanka Canada Kabaddi Kenya New Zealand Visa Border 2017 Media Event All Government

Recent Stories

Four sides in contention for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy f ..

16 minutes ago

PTI suspends Hamid Khan’s membership, issues him ..

16 minutes ago

Waheed Ahmed Khan drives his 12-year journey

27 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Seizes Large Narco Cache At Kandri N ..

43 minutes ago

Over half Pakistanis (55%) believe that Prime Mini ..

58 minutes ago

Infinix S5 Lite, Newest addition to the S5 Series ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.