India deploys additional troops, suspends communication means ,imposes curfew in IOK: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stated that India had deployed 180,000 additional troops, suspended mobile and internet services and imposed curfew, locking down the entire population of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).He stated that unilateral steps taken by India were against the very essence of various resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Jammu and Kashmir.He stated this talking to High Representative of European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice President of the European Commission, Ms.

Federica Mogherini on telephone on Thursday.The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the current level of bilateral relations, especially signing of the Pakistan-EU Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP) in June 2019 and agreed that this interaction was in the spirit of close partnership between Pakistan and the EU.The Foreign Minister briefed the EU High Representative on the events of far-reaching consequences unfolding in the region in the wake of the unilateral steps taken by the Indian Government in order to consolidate illegal occupation of the IOK.Foreign Minister Qureshi conveyed that steps taken by India had the real potential to further deteriorate human rights situation in IOK as well as seriously impact peace and security in South Asia.

He had addressed two letters to the UN Secretary General highlighting the gravity of the situation.

He urged the High Representative to appropriately brief the EU member states on the situation.He also informed High Representative Mogherini about the decisions taken by the joint session of the Parliament, including downgrading of diplomatic relations, suspension of bilateral trade, review of bilateral agreements and taking the matter to the UN Security Council.The Foreign Minister expressed apprehension that India could carry out a false flag operation, apportion the blame on Pakistan and embark upon a misadventure into the Pakistani territory.The Foreign Minister emphasized that any escalation on the eastern border could jeopardize the efforts of the international community to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan.The EU High Representative underscored that all disputes should be resolved through dialogue and peaceful means.

The two leaders agreed to stay in touch and continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has briefed heads of Missions, Ambassadors and members of Diplomatic Corps rejecting the Indian decision to try to change disputed status of Indian Occupied Kashmir.