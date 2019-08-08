UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Deploys Additional Troops, Suspends Communication Means ,imposes Curfew In IOK: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 10:30 PM

India deploys additional troops, suspends communication means ,imposes curfew in IOK: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stated that India had deployed 180,000 additional troops, suspended mobile and internet services and imposed curfew, locking down the entire population of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stated that India had deployed 180,000 additional troops, suspended mobile and internet services and imposed curfew, locking down the entire population of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).He stated that unilateral steps taken by India were against the very essence of various resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Jammu and Kashmir.He stated this talking to High Representative of European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice President of the European Commission, Ms.

Federica Mogherini on telephone on Thursday.The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the current level of bilateral relations, especially signing of the Pakistan-EU Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP) in June 2019 and agreed that this interaction was in the spirit of close partnership between Pakistan and the EU.The Foreign Minister briefed the EU High Representative on the events of far-reaching consequences unfolding in the region in the wake of the unilateral steps taken by the Indian Government in order to consolidate illegal occupation of the IOK.Foreign Minister Qureshi conveyed that steps taken by India had the real potential to further deteriorate human rights situation in IOK as well as seriously impact peace and security in South Asia.

He had addressed two letters to the UN Secretary General highlighting the gravity of the situation.

He urged the High Representative to appropriately brief the EU member states on the situation.He also informed High Representative Mogherini about the decisions taken by the joint session of the Parliament, including downgrading of diplomatic relations, suspension of bilateral trade, review of bilateral agreements and taking the matter to the UN Security Council.The Foreign Minister expressed apprehension that India could carry out a false flag operation, apportion the blame on Pakistan and embark upon a misadventure into the Pakistani territory.The Foreign Minister emphasized that any escalation on the eastern border could jeopardize the efforts of the international community to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan.The EU High Representative underscored that all disputes should be resolved through dialogue and peaceful means.

The two leaders agreed to stay in touch and continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has briefed heads of Missions, Ambassadors and members of Diplomatic Corps rejecting the Indian decision to try to change disputed status of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Occupied Kashmir Internet United Nations Mobile Parliament European Union Jammu Turkish Lira June September Border 2019 All Government Asia

Recent Stories

Colombia to stage most ambitious international pro ..

1 hour ago

India mulls opening fuel marketing to foreign inve ..

1 hour ago

FNC Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee confirms selection ..

1 hour ago

NAB arrest Maryam Nawaz, Yousaf Abbas

2 minutes ago

Manama Says Iran's Reaction to Gulf Conference Goe ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses acquittal appeal of death ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.