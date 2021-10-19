UrduPoint.com

India Deploys Top Spy Experts To Assist Army Operations In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 10:50 AM

India deploys top spy experts to assist army operations in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Indian Home Ministry has deputed top Intelligence experts of various paramilitary forces and other agencies including Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Border Security Force (BSF) to assist Indian army and police in the ongoing massive operation against the Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) top officials and Intelligence experts of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are camping in the occupied territory coordinating the operations across the Valley.

The so-called counter-terrorism experts of National Security Guards (NSG) have also reached the Valley to join the Indian army and police in the operation.

On the other hand, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane reached Jammu to oversee military operation in dense forests of Pir Panjal mountains that entered day 9, today.

