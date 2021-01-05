UrduPoint.com
India Deprives Kashmiris From Covid-19 Testing: Ghazala Saifi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 09:02 PM

India deprives Kashmiris from Covid-19 testing: Ghazala Saifi

Member National Assembly Ghazala Saifi here on Tuesday said that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) have been deprived from the facility of conducting Covid -19 testings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly Ghazala Saifi here on Tuesday said that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) have been deprived from the facility of conducting Covid -19 testings.

Talking to APP, she said cruel India and its coward leadership has been committing severe human rights violations and persistent brutalities in IIOJ&K.

She said Indian occupied forces have brazenly denied the innocent Kashmiris from their inherent right to self determination. The incumbent government was highlighting the longstanding issue of Kashmir at every available international forum.

Almost 72 year's have passed � the Kashmiris were enduring the persistent Indian brutalities in the occupied valley, she said adding that Pakistani people as well as government would never abandon Kashmiris in their peaceful and just struggle of winning their right to self determination in accordance with the resolutions of United Nations.

She urged the international community to take notice of unabated Indian brutalities being committed against innocent Kashmiris and help resolving the issue in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiris.

