UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Deprives Kashmiris Of Basic Rights For Decades: APHC Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:50 PM

India deprives Kashmiris of basic rights for decades: APHC leader

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) AJK-Chapter leadership Wednesday said India had deprived Kashmiris of their basic rights for last several decades and now the territory had been converted into a big jail since August 5, 2019.

The illegal action of August 5, was a classical example of the Machiavellian machination and mischief by India to disenfranchise, disempower and demoralize the Kashmiris who had an enviable history of fighting against the imperialistic designs of the Indian state, he added.

Talking to APP, APHC-AJK leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Abdul Majeed Mir in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal, termed August 5, action of India as unmoral and illegal, saying it had exposed the ugly face of Indian democracy at international level.

He urged the international community to exert pressure on India to immediately stop the flagrant human rights violations and systematic killings of Kashmiri people at the hands of oppressive Indian forces.

He also questioned the continued silence of international community over Kashmir issue and said it was the obligation of the world to take notice of the gross human right violations in IIOJK.

He said with the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution, which had restricted land ownership to Kashmiri state subjects, a series of new laws were enforced in the state that besides opening floodgates for Indian settlers would enable them to have more capital to take over Kashmiri lands.

Related Topics

India World Hurriyat Conference Democracy Jail Jammu August 2019 All

Recent Stories

Aug 5 beginning of fall of India, its imperialism: ..

15 minutes ago

ADU’s College of Engineering launches &#039;ESTE ..

22 minutes ago

Smart Dubai webinar underlines need to make cities ..

51 minutes ago

Lightning Fast – Amazing Price. OPPO F15 is Avai ..

1 hour ago

Over 5 million people used UAE Government official ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler issues law regulating real estate owne ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.