India Deprives Minorities Of Basic Rights: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 13 seconds ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 01:08 PM

India deprives minorities of basic rights: Firdous Ashiq awan

Special Advisor to PM says that the violence on minorities and  acts to deprive them of citizenship reflects that it is not that India which was envisaged by Ghandi and Nehru many years ago. Minorities have proper rights in Pakistan while Kartarpur corridor is evidence of religious harmony and message of peace for the world.  

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2020) Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said India which was built the on the basis of secularism was burning now in the fire of hate and violence against minorities.

She said Indian government under PM Modi has been deprving minorities of “citizenship”.

Taking to Twitter, she said that India was created on the basis of secularism but the minorities were being subjected to hate and violence in India and were being deprived of the Indian citizenship through National Register of Citizens and Citizens Amendment Bill.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that India of Ghandi and Nehru was fading away with the dominance of Hindutva mindset.

“The minorities are being subjected to severe violence and hate in India,” she wrote on the twitter.

She stated that the minorities in Pakistan as compared to India are safe and living peaceful life while recently built Kartarpur Corridor is strong evidence of “religious harmony” and a message of peace from Pakistan.

All minorities have the right to spend their lives in accordance with their religions as Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed protection of minorities’ rights and there is respect for the followers of other religions in islam, she added.

