India Depriving Kashmiris Of Basic Rights For Last 72 Years

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 03:10 PM

India depriving Kashmiris of basic rights for last 72 years

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that India which claimed itself to be the biggest democracy had been depriving the Kashmiris of their basic human rights for last 72 years, making a mockery of democratic norms in utter defiance to UN Kashmir resolutions.

Talking to APP here Thursday, he said that Indian army was breaking all records of brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and last one and half years were the worst for the Kashmiri people that put a question mark on the conscience of the international community.

He said, it was high time for the international human rights organizations to question why the law and its enforcement in IIOJ&K was different from the rest of the world.

Qureshi said that October 27 would be observed as Black day adding that the incumbent government has highlighted the Kashmir issue at all forums across the globe effectively as vital part of its foreign policy.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader in the country who highlighted the Kashmir issue in clear terms during his speech at United Nations.

Qureshi said that the whole nation was standing by their Kashmiri brethren in their independence struggle.

He hoped that the people of IIOJK would soon get freedom from India and will be the part of Pakistan.

