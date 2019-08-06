India descends upon integrating Occupied Kashmir with it forcibly: Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Faisal

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th August, 2019) Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Faisal has said India is bent upon integrating Occupied Kashmir with it forcibly but India will have to meet failure in its move.Dr Faisal said in a twitter Tuesday illegal step taken by India in Held Kashmir is condemnable.

OIC Contact Group meeting is taking place in Jeddah in this connection.India has moved from illegal occupation of Held Kashmir to illegal integration. But India will meet failure completely in its nefarious designs, he added.