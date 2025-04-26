India exploiting Kashmir for malicious political objectives: Mishal Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Social activist and wife of jailed Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, Mishal Malik, on Saturday condemned India's hasty allegations against Pakistan, calling them "scripted, baseless, and absurd."

Speaking to ptv news, she said it was ridiculous that Pakistan was blamed within just five minutes of the incident, suggesting the reaction appeared highly organized and premeditated.

Mishal Malik cited past incidents such as the Uri attack, Pulwama, Amarnath Yatra attack, and Pathankot attack, questioning who benefited from these events. She said these acts were often orchestrated to achieve illegal and malicious objectives.

"This time, India has unilaterally and illegally revoked the Indus Waters Treaty," she said, adding that today, flooding was reported in the Jhelum River, indicating the start of a water war by India.

Mishal warned that India might continue to carry out more proxy operations and acts of terrorism.

She said that New Delhi was using Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as a punching bag to promote the RSS ideology and designs, causing immense suffering to the Kashmiri people.

"Kashmiris are facing demolition of their homes and are under constant threat from RSS-backed elements," she said, stressing that India was attempting to link the legitimate Kashmiri freedom movement with terrorism.

She dismissed India's narrative as "worn out, fabricated, and based on lies," noting that even Indian citizens were now questioning their government’s latest actions.