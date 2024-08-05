Open Menu

India Exploits Human Rights In Kashmir Since 77 Years: Mishal

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 05:00 PM

India exploits human rights in Kashmir since 77 years: Mishal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Senior Kashmiri leader and wife of Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik, Mishal Hussein Malik on Monday said that India exploited human rights in Kashmir since last 77 years.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that Kashmiris were being exploited economically, politically, religiously and in term of human rights aspects.

She said that non-state residents were being resettled in Kashmir by changing their domicile, hundreds of acres of land was leased to non Kashmiris to accomplish this mission.

She said that from 2019 till date, India allegedly settled 5 million Indians in Kashmir with the help of 1 million Indian army.

Mishal Malik urged the Muslim ummah to stand in solidarity with the people of Kashmir, who have been suffering under Indian occupation for decades.

