India Exposed As Global Terror Sponsor:Ashrafi
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said that the people, religious scholars, armed forces, state, and government of Pakistan stand united against Indian aggression, adding that India has become the world’s largest terrorist country.
Speaking at a press conference, Ashrafi said India was responsible for orchestrating terrorist activities not only in Pakistan but also in Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. “Over 90,000 Pakistanis have fallen victim to Indian-sponsored terrorism,” he said.
Ashrafi said India repeatedly disrupts peace in the region and that the recent attack in Pahalgam was an attempt to turn Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) into a battlefield. “Foreign anti-Pakistan forces are present in IIOJK, and young Kashmiris are being martyred in fake encounters,” he added.
Ashrafi said India’s continuous actions were part of a conspiracy to destabilize the region, and the global community has acknowledged Pakistan’s position. “India is evading investigations into the Pahalgam incident despite Pakistan’s call for transparency. Not only Pahalgam, but incidents like the Jaffer Express bombing also require international investigations,” he stressed.
Ashrafi said that credible evidence of Indian-sponsored terrorism exists not only in Pakistan but also in Canada and the United States.
“The Pahalgam attack was orchestrated by anti-Pakistan foreign elements and RAW to blame Pakistan and militarize Kashmir,” he added.
Ashrafi warned that foreign agents working against Pakistan have already infiltrated IIOJK.
Ashrafi said both the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan have offered full cooperation for an impartial investigation. “The recent press conference by DG ISPR also presented undeniable evidence of India’s terrorist activities,” he said.
“India should remember, this is not the era of serving tea to Abhinandan. This time, Pakistan will respond with full force,” Ashrafi warned. Ashrafi praised Pakistan Air Force’s swift and decisive action in thwarting Indianrep plots the previous night.
He said over three million madrassa students stand with the Pakistan Armed Forces, reflecting nationwide solidarity. He appreciated efforts by China, Saudi Arabia, and other friendly nations to de-escalate tensions.
Ashrafi demanded that India provide proof of its baseless allegations and announced that Pakistan Ulema Council would observe Youm-e-Istahkam Pakistan (Pakistan Stability Day) on the upcoming Friday. He also shared that a meeting of the Council’s Shura has been called on May 4./
APP-rzr-mkz
