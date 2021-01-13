UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Exposed Globally As A Hub Of "false Flag" Operations: Ali Zaidi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 01:07 PM

India exposed globally as a hub of

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday said that India is now getting exposed globally as a hub of "false flag" operations plus a hub of violence against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday said that India is now getting exposed globally as a hub of "false flag" operations plus a hub of violence against Pakistan.

In a tweet, he shared an international video news clip regarding India false flag operations. The minister said that this is a must watch clip on Indian hybrid warfare against Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Hub Ali Haider

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan to hold trilateral ..

8 minutes ago

Myanmar Is Interested in Studying Russia's Sputnik ..

1 minute ago

US Covid-19 deaths hit daily record as China rushe ..

1 minute ago

Estonian PM says resigning over corruption probe

1 minute ago

Death toll from Israel Syria strikes climbs to 23: ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan will host WESPA Youth Cup

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.