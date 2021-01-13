India Exposed Globally As A Hub Of "false Flag" Operations: Ali Zaidi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday said that India is now getting exposed globally as a hub of "false flag" operations plus a hub of violence against Pakistan.

In a tweet, he shared an international video news clip regarding India false flag operations. The minister said that this is a must watch clip on Indian hybrid warfare against Pakistan.