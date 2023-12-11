India expressed its hatred for Kashmiri nation: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick here on Monday said India has expressed its hatred for the Kashmiri nation through the decision of the Supreme Court.

In a video message, she said, no one has given justice to the Kashmiris.

The Indian Supreme Court's decision was against the Geneva Convention and UN resolutions, she added.

She said that Modi and Netanyahu have a competition over who will commit more massacres.

The scope of RSS and Indian terrorism has spread to the entire world.

Massacre of Kashmiris and Sikhs continues from India to Kashmir, she said.