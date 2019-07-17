India faced defeat in ICJ on Kulboshan Jadev case: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said India faced defeat in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding stance on Kulbhushan Jadhav case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said India faced defeat in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding stance on Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the ICJ had rejected all demands of the Indian government regarding its arrested spy.

He said today is the day of victory of whole Pakistani nation regarding accepted Pakistan's stance over the matter of Indian spy in the ICJ, adding the ICJ had given its verdict in favour of Pakistan.

Replying to a question, the minister said the ICJ had not rejected Army court trial against Kulbushan Jadav but it had up held that.

He said Pakistan was the part of international community so we would have to respect the international laws.

Fawad Husssian said it was new thing was appeared in the verdict of the ICJ in the case of Khulbushan Jadhav that according to Viana Convention access of counselor could be provided to a spy.

Replying to another question about PM's up coming visit to US, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan visit to US would leave positive impact on bilateral relations between two countries and it would also be helpful in addressing reservations of each other.

He said internationally, the country soft image was improved due to solid steps taken against corruption and corrupt people.