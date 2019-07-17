UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Faced Defeat In ICJ On Kulboshan Jadev Case: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 11:24 PM

India faced defeat in ICJ on Kulboshan Jadev case: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said India faced defeat in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding stance on Kulbhushan Jadhav case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said India faced defeat in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding stance on Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the ICJ had rejected all demands of the Indian government regarding its arrested spy.

He said today is the day of victory of whole Pakistani nation regarding accepted Pakistan's stance over the matter of Indian spy in the ICJ, adding the ICJ had given its verdict in favour of Pakistan.

Replying to a question, the minister said the ICJ had not rejected Army court trial against Kulbushan Jadav but it had up held that.

He said Pakistan was the part of international community so we would have to respect the international laws.

Fawad Husssian said it was new thing was appeared in the verdict of the ICJ in the case of Khulbushan Jadhav that according to Viana Convention access of counselor could be provided to a spy.

Replying to another question about PM's up coming visit to US, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan visit to US would leave positive impact on bilateral relations between two countries and it would also be helpful in addressing reservations of each other.

He said internationally, the country soft image was improved due to solid steps taken against corruption and corrupt people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Army Technology Visit Viana All Government Court Kulbhushan Jadhav

Recent Stories

Bahrain to Host Working Group on Maritime, Aviatio ..

54 seconds ago

Pakistan's narrative vindicated in ICJ: Faisal Vaw ..

58 seconds ago

50% of ‘Household Income and Expenditure Survey ..

55 minutes ago

Humayun Akhtar Khan urges govt to expose Indian HR ..

59 seconds ago

Turkish Foreign Minister, Iraqi Kurdistan's Leader ..

1 minute ago

French work thriller 'Corporate' screened at Pakis ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.