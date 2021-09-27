India facilitator of terrorists in region: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said India is a facilitator of terrorists in the region, and it is finding it hard to digest peace and stability in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said India is a facilitator of terrorists in the region, and it is finding it hard to digest peace and stability in Pakistan.

Talking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegations from different districts and Azad Kashmir at Governor's House, he said that the country had the best armed force in the world, which were capable of thwarting nefarious designs of all enemies including India.

The governor said more than 95,843 Kashmiris had been martyred, 22,930 Kashmiri women turned widows and more than 100,000 Kashmiri children orphaned due to attacks of the Indian army. Unfortunately, he added, the international bodies including the UN had been acting as silent spectators over acts of terrorism by the Indian forces.

Ch Sarwar said that the world needs to end its silence and take action to stop oppression and rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that from day one, Pakistan's stance had been the same, arguing that regional peace would remain elusive unless the Kashmir dispute was resolved as per the UN Resolutions.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had become the ambassador of Kashmiris and was fighting the case of Kashmiris at all international forums. The governor said that 220 million Pakistanis were standing with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and Pakistan would not spare any sacrifice for the independence of Kashmir.

Ch Mohammad Sarwar said that India was the biggest enemy of peace in Pakistan and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative. He said the neighbouring country continues hatching conspiracies against Pakistan, which have ever been thwarted by the Pakistan leadership. He said India would not succeed in its nefarious designs, and CPEC projects would be completed on time.