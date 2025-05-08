India Facing Embarrassment After Failed Provocations: Rana Ihsan Afzal
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal on Thursday said that India is facing growing embarrassment both at home and abroad following its failed provocations against Pakistan.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan has the capability to respond decisively to Indian aggression.
“Any misadventure would be met with a response at a time and place of Pakistan’s choosing,” he added.
The Pakistan Air Force had already given India a befitting reply in air combat and successfully downed all Indian drones attempting to violate Pakistani airspace.
“India has failed on all fronts like militarily, diplomatically, and strategically and now faces embarrassment both internally and globally,” he remarked.
Rana Ihsan noted that after the Pahalgam false flag operation, Pakistan demanded an independent and transparent international investigation.
“Instead of engaging diplomatically, India resorted to cowardly attacks,” he said.
He urged the international community, including the UN Security Council, to take notice of India’s actions, adding, “India is solely responsible for escalating tensions in the region.”
