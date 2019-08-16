UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Facing Moral Defeat On Kashmir Issue: MNA

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 04:36 PM

India facing moral defeat on Kashmir issue: MNA

Vice President of South Punjab Province Front Nasrullah Dreshak, MNA, has said India is facing moral defeat on the Kashmir issue at all international forums due to strong diplomacy by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) : Vice President of South Punjab Province Front Nasrullah Dreshak, MNA, has said India is facing moral defeat on the Kashmir issue at all international forums due to strong diplomacy by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

While talking to APP here Friday, he highlighted the government efforts for bringing to limelight the core issue of Kashmir between India and Pakistan in the comity of nations. He said the PTI government raised the issue at all global fora, talked to heads of friendly states and the big countries and apprised them of gravity of the issue.

The MNA said the government was determined to protect its 'jugular vein' at any cost.

Nasrullah Dreshak invited all political and religious parties to get united for the cause of Kashmir. He said history would not forgive those who would show indifference to the issue.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Moral All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PTCL celebrates Independence Day across Pakistan

14 seconds ago

India promoting terrorism across Asia: Gilani

4 minutes ago

Zimbabwe police break up protests after court ban

5 minutes ago

Strict security at mosques, Imambargahs for Juma p ..

5 minutes ago

OPEC Oil Production Averaged 29.61 Mln Bpd in July ..

5 minutes ago

OPEC Downgrades Forecast for Non-OPEC Oil Supply G ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.