India facing moral defeat on Kashmir issue: MNA

Vice President of South Punjab Province Front Nasrullah Dreshak, MNA, has said India is facing moral defeat on the Kashmir issue at all international forums due to strong diplomacy by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) : Vice President of South Punjab Province Front Nasrullah Dreshak, MNA, has said India is facing moral defeat on the Kashmir issue at all international forums due to strong diplomacy by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

While talking to APP here Friday, he highlighted the government efforts for bringing to limelight the core issue of Kashmir between India and Pakistan in the comity of nations. He said the PTI government raised the issue at all global fora, talked to heads of friendly states and the big countries and apprised them of gravity of the issue.

The MNA said the government was determined to protect its 'jugular vein' at any cost.

Nasrullah Dreshak invited all political and religious parties to get united for the cause of Kashmir. He said history would not forgive those who would show indifference to the issue.