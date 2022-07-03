India facing possible collapse as a nation: Amartya Sen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :India's leading economist and Nobel laureate Amartya Sen said India was facing a possible collapse as a nation.

He made the remarks while addressing an inauguration ceremony of a research center in Kolkata.

He said, "India is facing a crisis today and it can result in the possible collapse of the Indian nation."India could not be the property of Hindus alone but belonged to all communities, he added.