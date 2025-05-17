India Failed Militarily, Politically And Diplomatically: Irfan Siddiqui
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2025 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, said on Saturday that India has suffered a comprehensive defeat on military, political, and diplomatic fronts following its aggression against Pakistan.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that India rushed into confrontation without presenting any credible evidence to the international community.
“Instead of pursuing investigations through international forums, India hastily blamed Pakistan within minutes and launched attacks, assuming it could demoralize Pakistan,” he remarked.
He added that despite India’s attempts, it failed to gain meaningful international support.
The Senator emphasized that Pakistan’s resilience, coupled with responsible diplomacy, exposed India’s narrative.
He further said that the regional balance of power shifted, and Pakistan’s defense capabilities were asserted. “India’s propaganda fell apart, and it now stands isolated and defensive. The world has started questioning the real cause of conflict Kashmir,” he said.
