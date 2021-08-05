India failed to break Kashmiris' spirit: Governor Imran Ismail

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday said that every Indian tactic has failed to lower the spirit of Muslims in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday said that every Indian tactic has failed to lower the spirit of Muslims in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir.

He said that Youm-e-Istehsal is being marked the across the country to show solidarity with IIOK brothers at state level.

While condemning Indian oppression in IIOK, he said that the communication blackout is still continued in the IIOK.

Governor Imran Ismail said that IIOK people are deprived of their basic rights.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan being an ambassador of IIOK tabled its case at 74th meeting of the United Nations (UN) in an appropriate way.

He said that Pakistan stands with IIOK brothers in their struggle for independence.